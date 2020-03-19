HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock issued a travel advisory Thursday, advising Montanans who have traveled internationally to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Montana.

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued a travel advisory for Montanans who have traveled internationally to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Montana.

“As Montanans return from spring break, Montanans who have been traveling internationally should take the proactive step to self-quarantine for 14 days to avoid spreading the virus in their community,”Governor Bullock said. “Prevention is our best tool for combatting COVID-19. The ability to slow new infections is in our hands and our friends and neighbors are counting on us to do the right thing.”

Today the State Department advised that U.S. citizens abroad should return home unless staying for an indefinite period and that international travel should be avoided. The CDC has recommended U.S. travelers to defer all cruise travel and anyone who has traveled on a cruise ship should self-quarantine for 14 days after returning from traveling.

Experts are working quickly to fully understand how COVID-19 is transmitted and while the disease is suspected to be most contagious when people are the most symptomatic, recommendations from the CDC suggest people could be infectious without or before experiencing symptoms. People can also experience mild symptoms and not realize they are infectious. By staying home after traveling, Montanans can play a key role in preventing spread in the community.

If Montanans experience symptoms such as a fever, cough, or trouble breathing, they should call their health provider and share their travel history.

For more information about COVID-19, Montanans can call the state’s toll-free hotline at 1-888-333-0461 or visit covid19.mt.gov.