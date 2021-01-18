GREAT FALLS - People ages 70 and older are no eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Cascade County.
According to a release from Benefis Health System, those who are 70 and older can make an appointment to receive the vaccine. At 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 1,500 slots will open up for vaccine appointments.
Those appointments will be scheduled for next Monday, Jan. 25, Wednesday, Jan. 27, and Friday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Montana ExpoPark’s Family Living Center, 400 3rd St. NW.
"Slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so community members who are eligible should go online to schedule as soon as possible to secure their slots," according to the press release.
Appointments must be scheduled online at benefis.org/COVIDvaccine
Those without access to a computer can call (406) 455-2500 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.