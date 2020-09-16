GREAT FALLS - Headaches and a runny nose are two of them but the biggest overlap is your throat.
Some symptoms, like dry cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing can be caused by both wildfire smoke exposure and COVID-19.
When it comes to COVID-19, other symptoms include fever or chills, and muscle or body aches.
If you have any of these symptoms, the CDC COVID-19 self-checker online can help.. We have that link posted here.
Some people are more vulnerable than others... Like children or adults over 65.
The air quality index shows these colors if you are in good, bad, or hazardous air, and what each one means if you are naturally more sensitive to these conditions.
“So for vulnerable populations, your air quality will say unhealthy for sensitive populations and that's when you want to pay attention to your outdoor activities and limit it as possible,” said Erin Merchant, Marketing Director Alluvion health.
