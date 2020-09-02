The Missoula Airport is seeing some big changes with the construction of their south terminal but construction isn't the only change there.
Just past security you will find a little gift shop that has been run by the same owners for the last 20 some years but back in March,
"They had to shut down because they were considered non essential," Airport Deputy Director Brian Ellestad said.
Since businesses started opening back up the owners decided it was time for them to retire, so the gift shop needed new operators.
"We temporarily contracted with Faber Company, who took over the gift shop until we move into the new terminal,"Ellestad said.
Faber runs food and beverage services in dozens of airports across the country. Missoula had contracted them to run their new food options when the south terminal opens up in January of 2022.
"So they are getting a jump start on what our demographics are like by working the gift shop so good for both of us," Ellestad said, "Its nice having a gift shop for the few people who are traveling this summer."
While other businesses in the airport say they've had to make some changes, they aren't going anywhere.
"The coffee shop and restaurant are still the same owners and are doing well considering traffic is down, but they are staying the course and are happy to be here," Ellestad said.
Ellestad also said the slow traffic isn't necessary a bad thing, since their parking is down by 45% they have been able to accelerate some construction projects.