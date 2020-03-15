ALBERTON- The Alberton Public School District will be closed Monday and Tuesday so staff can prepare for a potential long-term closure.
The district is working with the Mineral County Health Department on preparations for a possible COVID-19 outbreak.
If an outbreak were to occur, the school district says they may dismiss students to prevent further spread of the virus.
The district sent a letter to families reminding them to practice and promote everyday healthy habits such as avoiding close contact with those who are sick, covering your cough or sneeze and washing your hands often.
Parents are asked to keep their children at home if they are sick and to contact their healthcare provider.
Parents can talk with teachers about classroom assignments and activities they can do from home to keep up with schoolwork as well.
The school district also says parents should be prepared if their child’s school or childcare facility is temporarily dismissed.
If your child’s school or childcare program is dismissed the Alberton Public School District says parents should keep track of school dismissal updates, talk to the school about options for digital and distance learning and discourage children and teens from gathering in other public places while school is dismissed.