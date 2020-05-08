GREAT FALLS- Starting Saturday, May 9, Alluvion will offer drive-through COVID-19 testing without an appointment.
Hours for the drive-through clinic will be from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday and 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday.
Testing will not involve screening according to Alluvion.
The clinic will still be held in the parking lot of the former Westgate Mall with marked entrances and exits.
Testing will be free of charge, however, some documentation will be completed in order to collect basic information.
Results of the test should be available in one to five days according to Alluvion.