GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health will not administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the walk-in COVID-19 vaccination Clinic Thursday in Great Falls.
According to a release from Alluvion Health, they will offer the Moderna vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following suggestions from the CDC and Food and Drug Administration.
The walk-in vaccination clinic will take place Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Exhibition Hall at the Montana ExpoPark. No appointment is required.
Second-dose vaccinations for this vaccination clinic will be May 13.