GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health is one of 15 health centers receiving an award to support the Community Vaccine Ambassador Project.
To support the Community Vaccine Ambassador Project, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in partnership with the National Health Care for the Homeless Council (NHCHC) and the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), have awarded $2.3 million to 15 health centers in 12 states.
According to the NHCHC, the Vaccine Ambassador Project will focus on increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among three specific populations: people experiencing homelessness; individuals with substance use disorders; and individuals engaged in sex work.
People in those groups are at an increased risk for COVID-19 infection but have experienced barriers to accessing health care and many have low levels of trust in the medical system due to previous experiences of trauma or stigma NHCHC said.
Trusted ambassadors are reported to be used by the Vaccine Ambassador Project to provide vaccination education and information to these individuals.
“We appreciate the commitment of the CDC and NACHC, as well as all of the award recipients, to support vulnerable populations with vaccinations,” said Bobby Watts, CEO of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council. “We hope our combined efforts to improve access and education will lead to increased vaccination rates and better health outcomes for people who are so often overlooked.”