GREAT FALLS - Alluvion Health is opening up a COVID-19 testing drive-through for the community in Great Falls on Monday morning, May 4 with appointments.
The drive-through testing is taking place at the parking lot at the former Westgate Mall on 3rd Street Northwest. According to a release from Alluvion, they will have signs with instructions posted near the entrances and exits.
To get tested, people must call ahead and schedule an appointment 406-791-792. The drive-through is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.