Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING AN ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR FRANKLIN VALENZUELA, LAST SEEN IN MISSOULA ON APRIL 29TH, 2020. FRANKLIN LEFT A "GOODBYE" VIDEO DISCUSSING HIS DEATH AND SENT MESSAGES TO FRIENDS. HE DID LEAVE HIS CELL PHONE BEHIND. FRANKLIN HAS A HISTORY OF DRUG USE AND SUICIDE INTENTIONS. THERE IS CONCERN FOR FRANKLIN'S MENTAL STABILITY AND PHYSICAL SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON FRANKLIN, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE AT 406 552 6300, OR CALL 911.