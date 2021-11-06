MISSOULA, Mont. - Appointments can now be made for the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up in Missoula County.
The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reports appointments for the week of Nov. 8 are now open.
The clinic will be held at the Southgate Mall and can be booked online here.
After booking, the health department asks you to visit their website here to find appointment paperwork.
If the schedule MCCHD has does not work for you, they say there are abundant vaccine opportunities in Missoula.
For a comprehensive list of vaccine options with other providers visit the Missoula County Joint Information Center’s website here.