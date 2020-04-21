Have you been turning to the outdoors during the stay-at-home order? Well the Missoula Parks and Recs Department and the University of Montana want to know.
Together they have made a survey to gather your input.
This survey is trying to find out how folk's outdoor habits have changed since the stay-at-home order.
"We are trying to see where people are recreating, is that typically where they recreate or have their trends or patterns changed because of the COVID restrictions," Principal Investigator Jennifer Thompson said.
Not only do they want to know how you are recreating, but they also want to know why.
"Are they using it as a form of coping during this anxious time where there are a lot of unknowns, so how much of this is helping them cope with the coronavirus," Thompson said.
Once they find out how you are using the outdoors that information will help make sure the city is managing their parks and trails in a safe and efficient way.
"We are also hearing form other towns and recreations programs that they are actually interested in learning what we find out from this survey and how we are going to inform other on how to manage parks and recreation in a safe way at this time and to learn how important parks and recreation is," Thompson said.
The survey only takes 8 to 10 minuets to complete.