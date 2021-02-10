MONTANA - Some people are asking: Can I skip the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? And, the answer is no.
Right now, studies show that you'll get some degree of protection after the first dose, but you won't receive the greatest protection unless you get both doses.
Studies also highly encourage you to get the second shot within a time period of about three weeks from the first one.
Right now, there's no FDA approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.
