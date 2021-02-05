JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mont. - Joel asked us on Facebook about the backlog on preregistered appointments in Jefferson County.
“How about Jefferson county - they have a backlog of 21+ pages of pre-registered for the vaccine.”- Joel
We called the health department and they said it’s all about vaccine supply. The county says the states weekly allocation is off a population-based formula .
According to the state’s data, Jefferson County has 12,000 residents. Of those residents, 4,000 qualify as Phase 1B recipients, including 1,627 residents age 70 or older.
The county is getting about 100 to 150 vaccines a week and 100 calls a day. They said they expect to start vaccinating Tier 2 within the next two weeks.
The reason they think they can start vaccinating Tier 2 in the coming weeks is because they requested more vaccines from the state, the hope is they will get more vaccines and that will put them on track Tier 2.
To be placed on the waiting list, you can call 406-225-4004