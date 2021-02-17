Montana- If you are trying to get vaccinated in Blaine County, the Blaine County Health Department asks you to call them to get on the waitlist.
That number is 406-357-2345.
As of right now in Blaine County, all appointments are booked for this week more will open up on Friday based on vaccine allotment from the state.
The county said they're only getting about 100 Moderna vaccines in a week. Under the current phase they need to vaccinate 4,000 people and so far have administered 2,100 doses of the vaccine.
The health department said they feel like they have put a good dent into their vaccine population, they said as more vaccines roll out they will be ready to vaccinate more people.
One thing they do want to point out, they said every now and then they have a few people cancel because of weather, it's important to get on my waiting list because they might just call you to come in earlier.