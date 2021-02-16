MONTANA - From the beginning of the pandemic, there's been a push to vaccinate people of color. Shane reached out and asked: "Why are people of color considered a priority for the vaccine?"
We reached out to the State of Montana and got the answer for you.
Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) has said many times that he's focused on helping get the most vulnerable people vaccinated.
“Focusing on the most vulnerable Montanans in our vaccine distribution will save lives,” Governor Gianforte said on Jan. 19.
But, what does this mean and why?
About 1 million people call Montana home. We've seen 97,000 COVID-19 cases in the state and there have been around 1,300 COVID-19 deaths.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) released a report that shows numbers about communities of color in the Treasure State.
Native Americans make up about 7% of Montana's population, but make up 18% of COVID-19 deaths, according to the report. The data also shows that 10% of COVID-19 deaths come from people who identify as "other race" or "multi race."
The Phase 1B group in the state's vaccination rollout plan includes Montanans 70 and older, 16-69 with a high-risk medical condition and Native Americans and other people of color who may be at an elevated risk of COVID-19 complications.
When it comes to age, nearly 75% of COVID-19 deaths in Montana have been people 70 and older. According to the state, the majority of people who died from COVID-19 have had at least one underlying, high-risk medical condition.
The report shows that 78% of hospitalized people who have died had at least one pre-existing condition. The DPHHS report shows that COVID-19 disproportionately affected Native Americans in Montana compared to white people. DPPHS said the mortality rates were approximately three-fold and 12-fold higher among Native Americans compared to white people.
The state's reason for this is that Native Americans in Montana generally have higher levels of social vulnerability. This includes shared housing, challenges with accessing health care and transportation and lower household income. The report also says that a member of the Native community may be more likely to live in a multi-generational household or not be able to work from home. According to DPPHS, these things can lead to an increased risk of infection.
You can read the full report, here.
Do you have a vaccine related question you want me to answer? Click here and fill out the question sheet.