MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is now offering asymptomatic testing to certain occupations at the Flynn Lane Clinic and Mobile Testing Clinic.
As of Monday, March 8, MCCHD said Missoula County residents in the following occupations may sign up for testing:
• Healthcare workers
• School personnel (including teachers, aides, janitors, etc.)
• First responders
• Grocery store employees
• Food service employees
• Gym employees
• Public transit employees (includes school bus drivers)
• Personal care workers (hair stylists, massage therapists, tattoo artists, etc.)
• Government workers (mail delivery, etc.)
• Guests and residents of congregate settings
To make an appointment, residents should call 406-258-INFO (4636), and select option two to speak with a screener scheduler.
In Missoula, MCCHD said testing is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, MCCHD offers testing in Seeley Lake, Clinton, Lolo and Frenchtown through the mobile testing clinic.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Missoula City-County Health Department has offered Missoula County residents symptomatic and/or close contact COVID-19 testing. Rigorous tracing and testing are part and parcel to containing this virus.