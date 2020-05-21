Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. .HEAVY RAIN FELL ON A DEEP PRIMED SNOWPACK LEADING TO THE MELT INCREASING. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE AND IS EXPECTED TO PEAK LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. FLOWS WILL THEN DECREASE BUT ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE. * IMPACT...AT 8.0 FEET, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. .HEAVY RAIN HAS FALLEN ON A DEEP PRIMED SNOWPACK LEADING TO THE MELT INCREASING. . FOR THE BITTERROOT RIVER...NEAR MISSOULA...ELEVATED RIVER LEVELS ARE FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THIS AFTERNOON AND UP TO 11.7 FEET JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY TO 9.0 FEET. * IMPACT...AT 11.0 FEET, FLOODING TO LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. &&