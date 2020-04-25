Stay-at-home orders continue across the country and car dealerships are left empty.
"Pretty quiet, the numbers are down significantly," says Scott Hilgers with Bleskin Motor Company in Great Falls.
The trending decline in sales is hurting the auto industry. Auto sales dipped 27% during the first quarter this year in the U.S according to business publication Ward's intelligence. Those numbers are less drastic for pickup trucks and SUVs.
Hilgers says Spring usually brings in big businesses, "The tax returns would be flowing in and people would be out buying some cars. We would see a lot more numbers this time of the year traditionally."
They're not alone. According to Consumer Reports, many dealerships are limiting in-person visits, hindering sales for the time being. Some are relying on their online sales to stay afloat.
"We do business the old fashioned way. The ‘Montana way' is one of our slogans and of course we're gonna do it in the healthiest, and in the case disinfected, way that we can. So we're trying to conduct business as usual but we do have to deal with some changes to deal with the upcoming events."
Hilgers says he’s seen a decline in the number of people taking test drives. Instead they’re opting for a virtual spin instead due to growing Coronavirus concerns.
"The virtual world is new to us because we're old timers over here but we're getting more and more progressive. We'll do anything that it takes to maintain good customer service."
Consumer Reports expects online car sales to soar even after the pandemic.
In the meantime, employees at Bleskin Motors are working hard to clean their cars and keep you safe.
"The warranty companies send us an ionizer type of thing which sits in the middle of the car and disinfects the vehicle. We've been using a lot of bleach, bleach water, the appropriate mix, I mean everything has to be perfection to fight this thing and/or at least contain it."
If you're buying a car during the pandemic, Consumer Reports recommends washing the new car inside out just to be safe. Many dealership websites are also listing precautions they're taking to help flatten the curve.