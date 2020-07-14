BBB and DOJ warn of fake mask exemption cards

MISSOULA - The Better Business Bureau along with the United States Department of Justice are issuing a warning of fake mask exemption cards circulating.
The card states that the owner is exempt from wearing face masks and is by a group calling themselves the Freedom to Breathe Agency. The card sites the American with Disabilities Act but it is simply not valid.
Both the DOJ and the ADA have issued statements saying they do not endorse this card. The card also claims that due to the ADA, asking about the cardholder's health condition could result in penalties of $75,000 or higher which is also a false claim.
Health experts and the DOJ are urging the public not to believe the claim that wearing a mask will incur a mental or physical risk, as described on the exemption card. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing a face mask when going out in public as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 along with social distancing and hand washing.
In some Montana counties, it is required to wear a face mask in public settings. Missoula recently passed the mandate for people 12 and older to wear face coverings in public places like grocery stores, retail stores, doctor offices, restaurants, bars, gas stations, and public transportation.