BBB warns of pet scams during pandemic

MISSOULA - The Better Business Bureau is warning Montanans about puppy scams going on in the Treasure State.
While more people have been staying at home, more people have also been adopting and buying more pets. Some shelters even reporting they're empty.
But, while some may be browsing the internet to find a new furry friend, scammers are sliding in and they want your money.
"With the extra time and people's big hearts, they're doing wonderful things and adopting pets and trying to purchase a pet," said Hannah Stiff, Montana state director for the BBB. "But, that also means people who are not legitimate dog breeders or shelters are putting up these websites to frankly steal people's money and their personal information."
So far in 2020 over 220 puppy scam cases have been reported to the BBB. In Montana, the average amount of money lost to these scams is $550 from people trying to buy pets online or over the phone and giving up money or their personal information thinking they will get a companion in return.
"It's definitely heartbreaking if you think you're going to have this pet and then you're out the money during these financial times that are really trying. It's really a double wammy, especially during this pandemic," said Stiff.
To help legitimize your purchase, try to Skype or FaceTime with the person who is selling the pet so that you can see it at least over video chat. Also call the seller and see if they sound legitimate. Do not be afraid to ask the tough questions only a real breeder or shelter would know.
Also avoid any odd forms of payment like gift cards or wiring money through a party like Western Union.
