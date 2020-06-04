Home ReSourse is one of the stores in Missoula requiring their customers to wear a mask but not all customers feel a mask is necessary and employees said those customers have been lashing out.
"Do you folks have face coverings?" the Home ReSourse employee askes everyone who come in the shop.
Most customers already have a mask on and the few that don't pull one out of their purse or car. Executive Director Katie Deuel said there is a minority of folks who have been very upset by the request.
"Whatever their reasons they have been very rude to people insulting us and complaining and picking fight is what it feels like," Deuel said.
Morons, Hippies, Fascists, Communists, Liberal, and Stupid Dems are just a few insults that have been thrown their way.
"And all that really wears on the staff," Deuel said.
When Home ReSourse store was given the green light to open their doors they prioritized how to re-openign safely. So they follow health department guidelines by asking customers to wash their hands and, of course, wear a mask.
"We are committed to the masks and when people get upset, we went for that positive pivot and created the insult board," Deuel said.
Letting employees write down all the mean things angry customers have said to them. Plus made a new motto "Be Kind or Be Original" and its had a positive effect.
"A lot of it is seeing it right in front of them and thinking 'do I want to be that person?" Deuel said, "Or do I want to acknowledge that we are in this together, because no one wants to be here and no one wants to wear a mask."
Home ReSourse is now open seven days a week 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and reserves Thursday mornings for high risk customers.