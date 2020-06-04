Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...ELEVATED RIVER LEVELS ARE FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...RIVER LEVELS WILL CONTINUE TO DROP BELOW FLOOD STAGE TODAY, YET REMAIN NEAR TO FLOOD STAGE THROUGH NEXT WEEK. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MYA MADPLUME HAS EXPIRED. MYA'S WHEREABOUTS ARE STILL UNKNOWN. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT CROW BIA LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406-638-2631.