GREAT FALLS - Benefis in Great Falls announced they are no longer testing asymptomatic individuals due to a high demand surpassing availability Friday.
According to an email from Benefis, state officials reached out informing them the state lab asymptomatic test results are delayed three to four weeks and bigger out-of-state labs have an even longer delay.
Effective immediately, Benefis says they are no longer testing asymptomatic individuals following the state's orders.
Those who are undergoing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call Benefis' helpline at (406) 455-2500 open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m every day of the week.