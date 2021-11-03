GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health is hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children 5 to 11-years-old every Wednesday beginning Nov. 10 through Dec. 8.
Benefis Health System said in a Facebook post the vaccination clinic is free, open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is only for children in the 5 to 11-year age group.
Parents must schedule separate appointments for each child getting vaccinated. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.
Look out for an email that has a questionnaire to fill out in advance of the appointment to speed up the process at the clinic.
Benefis will not administer the COVID-19 vaccine during regular pediatrician visits.
Appointment scheduling is available online.
The clinic is at Benefis Pediatrics located on 1300 Twenty-eighth Street S., Medical Office Building 11, Floor 2, Suite 6.