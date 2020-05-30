HARDIN- Three additional positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday afternoon in Big Horn County.
The cases include a male under the age of 10, a female in her 20s and a male in his 60s.
Of the three additional cases, one was tested through sentinel surveillance testing events and two were tested as a result of contact with previously-tested positive patients.
The release from Big Horn County notes that two of the cases were already accounted for in the State of Montana’s total for Big Horn County.
Currently, the Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Services Public Health Nursing are tracing the contacts of all new cases.
If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, you are asked to call public health so a nurse may interview you and determine what levels of exposure you have:
IHS Public Health: (406) 638-3478
Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720
The release also notes that eight of the earlier confirmed-positive patients have recovered, 21 are quarantining and recovering at home and one is hospitalized.