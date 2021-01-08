HARDIN - Big Horn County Public Health (BHCPH) announced their outline for moving towards phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations.
At this time, the health department does not know when they will receive vaccines for phase 1B, but they will notify the community when it arrives and becomes available, or you can contact your local medical provider to see if they have a list to sign up for vaccination.
As BHCPH moves towards the next phase, they are asking people to call their office to be put on the list to be scheduled for vaccination.
According to the Big Horn County reasons to Covid-19 Facebook, if you live in Big Horn County, you are asked to call 406-665-8777 and leave a message including your:
Name
Age
Date of birth
Phone number
Reason to be included in group 1B
Those who are Indian Health Service eligible will have their name added to the list at the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital, BHCPH saying this is because as a federal facility, IHS may have greater access to the vaccine than the Big Horn County Health Department.
Phase 1B Recipients include:
Persons aged 70 years and older
American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications
Persons aged 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions.
Qualifying medical conditions include:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40)
Sickle cell disease
Type 1 & 2 Diabetes mellitus
On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications.
