BIG HORN COUNTY- Two more deaths from COVID-19 are being reported in Big Horn County Sunday afternoon.
The deceased include a man in his 40s and a man in his 70s according to the Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 Facebook.
Both men had been hospitalized prior to their deaths.
Since June 5, 11 people in Big Horn County have died from COVID-19 complications.
“We send our condolences to their families and friends. May their memories be a blessing,” the post reads.
There are also 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 being reported in Big Horn County Sunday, including two children and three teens.
Of the new confirmed cases, four were tested as a result of contact with a previously-confirmed patients, and ten likely contracted the virus through community spread. Seven were asymptomatic and seven presented with symptoms.