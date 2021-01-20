HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reported the 67th COVID-19 related death Monday, marking the fourth this month.
Rhonda Johnson, the Big Horn county public information officer said the man, in his 70s, was hospitalized prior to his death.
"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition is sorry to learn of his passing and extends our deepest sympathies to his family and all who knew him on his tragic loss."
The county's fatality rate remains at 3% with an increased fatality rate for those age 70 and over to 20.3%, according to Johnson.
