HARDIN- Big Horn County is reporting an additional death due to complications from COVID-19.
The individual was a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized before her death on Friday, December 25.
According to the Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 Facebook, this is the 13th death due to COVID-19 in the month of December.
“We are so very sorry to learn of her passing and send out our warmest condolences to her family and friends on her loss. May her memory be a blessing,” Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 wrote.
Big Horn County today learned of the 61st death of a County resident due to complications from COVID-19. The deceased is...Posted by Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 on Saturday, December 26, 2020