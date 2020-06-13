BIG HORN COUNTY- A man in his 80s was reported to have died from COIVD-19 in Big Horn County.
A release from Big Horn County says the man had been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and monitored daily by public health nurses.
This is the second death in Big Horn County attributed to the virus according to the post.
Governor Steve Bullock released the following statement on the death:
“With another tragic loss of life to COVID-19 and as we keep their loved ones in our hearts, we are again reminded that we are all neighbors in Montana and we have the responsibility to look out for one another. The virus is still here with us and we must act with the safety of our parents and grandparents in mind.”
The release from Big Horn County also says three additional positive cases of the virus were confirmed Saturday.
The cases include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s.
Two of the cases were found through contact tracing and one presented symptoms and is unrelated to current clusters in the county.