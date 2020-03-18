The Big Sky Conference announced they are cancelling all spring competitions and championships for the 2020 season Wednesday.
Below is the full release from the Big Sky Conference:
"Farmington, Utah – Following a unanimous vote by its Presidents’ Council, the Big Sky Conference has cancelled all of its competitions and championships for the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season, the conference office announced today.
In addition, practices and workouts for all teams in every Big Sky sponsored sport have been suspended. Big Sky institutions retain the option to provide support services for their student-athletes while following national, state, and campus protocols for social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19. These services may vary based on each institution’s circumstances and can include athletic training, academics, mental health, as well as other programming that is in the best interest of supporting the student-athletes.
“This is undoubtedly the proper decision for the health and well-being of all involved with the Big Sky, even though it certainly is disappointing for many of our student-athletes and coaches,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “While play may be paused, we as a conference office and staff remain absolutely committed to supporting our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators every way possible during this unprecedented period in college athletics. We eagerly look forward to our teams returning to practice and competition when it’s deemed safe to resume those activities.”
Campus administrators will reconvene remotely before April 3 to determine the status of practices and workouts beyond that date.
The Presidents’ Council previously voted on March 12 to suspend competition for spring sports and to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Basketball Championships."