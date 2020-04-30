Bitterroot Flower Shop goes hyper-local in preparation for Mother's Day

MISSOULA - The Bitterroot Flower Shop is doing what they can to spread the local business love as they prepare for one of their biggest holidays; Mother's Day.
Normally the Bitterroot Flower Shop buys flowers from all over the world to prepare for Mother's Day, but given the unpredictable pandemic circumstances, they decided to go local.
This year's bouquets are made from flowers from local and regional farms. They also decided to partner with even more local businesses to include gift cards and other local merchandise for their arrangements.
As the road to reopening is full of bumps and curves, the Bitterroot Flower Shop is happy to be doing business in the garden city again.
"I'm really thankful we're in Missoula. We have such great community support. I'm just proud of all of the businesses that are going through this at the same time; we're navigating this together," said Lindsay Irwin, owner and manager.
Right now the Bitterroot Flower Shop is only able to do curb side pick up and no-contact delivery. All of the working staff in the building are wearing masks, gloves, and sanitizing all of the products thoroughly.
To place an online order you can head to this website for all your local flower needs.