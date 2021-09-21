BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council introduced a resolution Tuesday, outlining their plan to offer $500 as a COVID-19 vaccine incentive to students.
With COVID-19 cases rising across the state, it is more important now than ever to safeguard against the virus. Though the reservation has seen an increase in vaccinations recently, many remain at risk.
That is why the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council say they will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide incentives for more people to get vaccinated, especially those in school.
As stated in the resolution, the incentive is offered to all Non-Tribal members and Tribal member residents from ages five to seventeen, and 18-year-olds who are currently in high school.
The incentive will be given in two parts: $250 given after the first dose of the vaccine is administered and $250 given after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is administered.
Applications are available through the schools. Those who apply must show proof of residency and vaccination status, and return their application back to the school with a written phone number.
You can view the resolution below: