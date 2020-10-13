Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR SUSAN DIANE GRIFFIN, A 58 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 7 INCHES TALL, 222 POUNDS. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN AN OLIVE GREEN JACKET AND BLUE SHOES. SUSAN WAS LAST SEEN AT HOME IN VICTOR, MONTANA, AT APPROXIMATELY 9 AM ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13TH. IT IS UNKNOWN WHERE SHE MAY HAVE GONE. SUSAN IS A TYPE TWO DIABETIC AND DOES NOT HAVE HER MEDICATIONS WITH HER. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON SUSAN, PLEASE CONTACT THE RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 406-363-3033, OR CALL 911. THANK YOU.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...ISOLATED AREAS OF DAMAGING WINDS ARE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING, PARTICULARLY ACROSS SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE BITTERROOT VALLEY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&