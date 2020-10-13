BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council announced Tuesday that the tribe's stay-at-home order, issued on Sept. 25, has been extended.
The order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m.
"After hearing from our medical team at Blackfeet Community Hospital and our Tribal Clinics, along with the recommendation from our Incident Command Team, the Council today has extended the stay at home orders to help alleviate the spread of the COVID-19 breakout that has hit the Blackfeet Reservation," Chairman Tim Davis said. "We want to remind the people to follow the rules set forth in the order and to practice social distancing, remaining with your own household, the mandatory mask order, following the curfew hours (9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily) and please follow the guidelines for isolation and quarantine."
The tribe says the council has approved protocols for funerals during the stay-at-home order, which includes providing PPE for families and allowing a maximum of 25 people to gather for graveside services.
"Our hope is to assist in the slowing down of this current outbreak while taking measures to safely assist our people," Council Secretary Lauren Monroe, Jr. said. "The well-being of the Blackfeet People is our main priority and we will get through this together."