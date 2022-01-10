...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing, is expected.
* WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 200 Bonner to
Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East
Missoula to Bearmouth.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of
stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people
live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any
current restrictions in your area.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.