BLACKFEET Reservation - Starting today, the Blackfeet Reservation is returning to Phase 2 Restricted Opening until the 24th of January due to a rise of COVID cases.

The Blackfeet Incident Command Team outlines the restrictions created in an effort to reduce community of the virus, specifically the Omicron variant.

The restrictions are listed below:

Blackfeet Phase 2 restrictions page 1
Blackfeet Phase 2 restrictions page 2

