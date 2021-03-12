Blackfeet Tribe releases details of Phase 3 New Normal plan

BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribe has released details of their COVID-19 Phase 3 New Normal plan Thursday.
The criteria of entering phase 3 include, according to the Blackfeet Nation's Phase3 New Normal plan:
- Daily COVID-19 cases decrease continually
- Weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease continually for at least two straight weeks
- Everyone who is symptomatic, high risk and symptomatic and close contacts can access testing; Boosting daily testing numbers
- All elders and vulnerable people in the tribe granted the opportunity to receive vaccinations, and Blackfeet Reservation reaches 50% vaccinated.
The full plan detailing the new normal for the tribal workforce, community, businesses, schools, sports, further opening and advancing beyond phase 3 are included below: