HELENA - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana announced they are cancelling the 2020 Governor's Cup in Helena due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The best way for the Governor’s Cup and BCBSMT to make a positive impact on the health of our running community is to cancel this year’s event,” Governor’s Cup Race Director Bryan Haines said in a release.
BCBSMT has organized and sponsord the Governor's Cup for 42 years and this year would have been the 47th annual. The race was scheduled to take place June 12 through June 13.
BCBST chose not to reschedule later in the fall because the running schedule in Montana is already booked, and school sports are expected to take place. Thus, making it difficult for non-residents of Montana to participate.
Participants already registered have three choices stated in the release:
- "OPTION 1: Defer current race registration to the 2021 Governor’s Cup with no fee.
- OPTION 2: Request a 50% refund of their 2020 race registration fee. (minus processing fee)
- OPTION 3: Make their race registration fee a donation to the Caring Foundation of Montana to help provide access to preventive health care."