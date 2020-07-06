MISSOULA - The Missoula City-County Health Department's Board of Health will meet Thursday, to discuss an order to require face coverings, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Thursday's meeting will start at 12:15 PM. Anyone who wishes to submit public comment ahead of the meeting is invited to do so via the Missoula City-County Health Department's online feedback portal.
Last week, Missoula Mayor John Engen and county commissioners submitted a letter to Health Office Ellen Leahy, asking for a health order to require face coverings.
In a COVID-19 briefing Monday, Incident Commander Cindy Farr said the board will hold a special to discuss requiring face coverings in all indoor public spaces.
As of Monday, Missoula County had 58 active COVID-19 cases, with 320 close contacts in isolation. Click here for current coronavirus data in Missoula County.