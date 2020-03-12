BROADWATER Co. - The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office announced they are suspending certain services in the detention center to prevent the spread of coronavirus to inmates and staff.
According the BCSO, they are pausing in-person visitation, Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous and church services in the detention center.
Visitors will still be able to visit with inmates through video.
"I am aware of the current situation of the COVID-19 in Montana, however the flu is alive and well in Broadwater County too," Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan wrote in a Facebook post. "With our current staffing levels and the current inmate population, I am not willing to take any unnecessary risks to anyone."
Meehan wrote they will look into continuing the services once they get more information on COVID-19 and a better grasp on it.