HELENA - Just four days after Montana had its first confirmed case of Coronavirus, Governor Steve Bullock address the media for the third time.
As of Monday afternoon Montana has 6 confirmed cases.
Bullock's message remains the same since the first confirmed case, "our first priority is prevention. The goal right now is to keep as many people healthy as possible."
Governor Bullock stressed several times that prevention is the key to stopping the spread.
"By taking the difficult steps in the short run we can stop the disease more quickly.", said Bullock
Those steps included closing all public schools in the state until March 27th.
Bullock old the press this decision was not made lightly.
However he did offer up a bit of good news. During the 2 week closure schools will still receive their state funding.
When asked is schools would have to make this time up he said that decision is yet to be made.
Governor Bullock is not forcing the closure of businesses at this time and is leaving that decision up to individual businesses. He is asking owners to do their best to help their employees out during this time.
Late Sunday the Governor also announced he would be suspending visitation in nursing homes across the state.
People who meet exceptions will undergo a screening to determine whether they traveled recently or had recent contact with someone with respiratory illness or contact with anyone who is already infected.
"Prevention is key." Bullock drove that point home more than a dozen times, as he stressed the importance of social distancing. People should limit their social interactions and gatherings of more than 50 people is not advised.
In addition people who are considered vulnerable should take extra precautions.
Anyone who feels ill should call their physician immediately. Right now the state has tested 204 people, 109 on Monday. Those results should be available later in the afternoon.
"I do have concerns that we will not have enough supplies in the future to keep testing.", said Bullock. Right now there are about 750 left in the state. Bullock announced a further 1,000 tests will be coming to Montana later this week.
The state will continue to update the Montana COVID-19 webpage with the latest test results when then come in.
If you have more questions about Coronavirus you can call the state's hotline dedicated to COVID-19 at 1-888-333-0461.