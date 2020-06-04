HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock announced additional CARES Act funding that will go towards supporting local meat processors, small businesses and local governments across Montana.
The funding will be used to boost in-state processing and storage capacity for local meat processors, to provide additional financial assistance for small businesses and to reimburse local governments for COIVD-19 related expenses.
The Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant is available to aid small and medium-sized meat processors responding to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions by supporting local meat processing infrastructure and capacity in Montana, Bullock said.
“These grants will boost processing and storage capacity. They’ll help Montana businesses put more Montana meat onto more shelves. Plus, an increase in in-state processing means more direct sales, and better, value-added markets for producers,” Governor Bullock said. “These investments will bolster Montana’s food security, making us stronger in response to the pandemic, as well as long into the future.”
“Supporting in-state meat processing infrastructure and capacity will provide alternative market channels for Montana’s cattle, hog and poultry producers. Examples of eligible expenses include equipment and infrastructure that increases processing and/or storage capacity, costs associated with becoming state or federally inspected, and other business adaptation and diversification activities. Total funding available through the program is $2,000,000, with a maximum award of $150,000. Applications are being accepted now at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV. The deadline to apply is July 2, 2020 at 5:00 pm,” a release from Bullock says.
The Business Stabilization Program will also see an additional $25 million to aid small businesses in recovering from the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The program, operated by the Department of Commerce, was initially allocated $50 million, and has received over 8,000 applications, with funding requests totaling more than $60 million. You can learn more and apply online here.
Local governments can also receive reimbursements for COVID-19 related expenses.
Requests from localities can be submitted to the Department of Administration for reimbursement items like medical expenses, public health expenses or employees’ regular and overtimes hours substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to COVID-19.
Localities will submit requests for reimbursements by June 12, July 17, September 4 and/or December 1, 2020, and will be reimbursed within 30 days of the deadlines according to Bullock’s release. Any entity will receive a maximum of four reimbursement payments.
Local governments may also be eligible for reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance grant program for costs related to emergency protective measures as a result of COVID-19, such as emergency operations center activities, training, facility disinfection, technical assistance and more.
Local governments can apply online here or email LGSportalregistrations@mt.gov for questions.