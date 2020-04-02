HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock is urging for the deadline for the Census to be extended from August 14, 2020, to at least September 30, 2020.
In a letter, Bullock called on U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to extend the deadline to ensure an accurate count while allowing for continued health and safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. Census Bureau has already extended the Census deadline once from the end of July to August 14 last month.
A release from the office of the Governor says Bullock noted several challenges to getting an accurate count of Montana’s population including:
A significant share of hard-to-count residents
seven tribal reservations
Montana’s low population density over a large land area
“... Significant areas of the state have limited broadband access and many Montana households do not receive mail delivery to their home," Bullock wrote in the letter. "The lack of social contact due to COVID-19 and the suspension of the update/leave delivery of forms to the door will impact the completeness and accuracy of the state’s count.”
