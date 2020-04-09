HELENA- Thursday, Governor Steve Bullock hosted a press conference to update Montanas on the state’s response to the coronavirus.
Bullock said during the conference that he wants to open up nonessential businesses and operations as soon as possible, and that there is an impact in large and small communities.
“In consultation with healthcare professionals and others, a measured approach of saying we’re only going to be doing our statewide directives in two week periods, because I would love to open up our state and indeed free our economy as soon as we can,” Bullock said.
Bullock said he wants to return to as much normalcy as possible just as much as everyone else, adding that modelings are used to predict what we do now, but it’s what we do now that is going to make a real difference in what happens.
State medical officer, Dr. Gregory Holzman, spoke during the conference about how modelings are being used in guiding work and decision making, but also why they don’t solely rely on it.
“The strength of one’s model is dependant on the understanding of the science of the current situation, and with COVID-19, a lot is still unknown or only partially known,” Holzman explained. “The second part of modeling is that modeling does not predict the future. It helps us describe possibilities of what could happen depending on what interventions we implement today.”
Holzman goes on to say modeling for COVID-19 is based on many assumptions and that we do not know all the science, and that we are learning more and more every day.
Once “guestimates” are made on possible variables, Holzman says the models are run through different scenarios, like if social distancing is in place versus if social distancing is not in place.
The data then can give them ideas as to what could happen, Holzman adding that no one model is completely correct.
“There are variables in modeling that we cannot control- the virulence or the severity or harmfulness of the virus- however, there is a lot we can control,” Holzman said. “Such as social distancing, wearing your cloth mask when social distancing might not be able to occur, washing your hands frequently, trying not to touch your face… cleaning common touched surfaces and others we have talked about.”
Holzman added that where the pandemic goes in Montana is dependant on us, emphasizing that modeling does not predict the future.
How the local process works after a COVID-19 case is reported was explained by the states Communicable Disease Control and Prevention chief, Jim Murphy,
Murphy said as soon as a disease report comes in, it gets immediately evaluated to figure out where the infection came from, if anybody in the medical system was placed at risk and who the close contacts of the person who tested positive were.
“It’s very important to remind healthcare providers that we work with that we are testing anybody that has sings and symptoms of COVID-19 infection,” Murphy said. “The state public health laboratory has the resources to test anybody that a clinician feels is at risk and looks like they have a clinically compatible illness.”
Recently, Montana has received 15 Abbott fast test machines according to Governor Bullock.
“Now recognizing that these machines can get a result in literally like five minutes, the whole scale can go up to 15 minutes, but it’s also one where it’s a lower volume test,” Bullock said.
One Abbott was dropped off in Shelby Bullock said, but it will take several weeks before they can be sufficiently utilized.
“Each one of these machines were shipped with 24 tests, and with those 24 tests, a good handful are needed initially to calibrate the machine,” Bullock said.
Bullock also said that about 70,000 more N95 masks are coming to Montana from FEMA from the strategic national stockpile soon.