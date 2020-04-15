BUTTE-To help combat the coronavirus outbreak, a Belgrade biologics company has recruited a Butte respiratory specialist to help with a free stem cell clinical trial in Montana.
Lattice Biologics is a company based in Belgrade that produces regenerative tissues or stem cell products for the United States and across the world.
The company has recruited Butte respiratory and pulmonary specialist Chad Green to help with a free clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of stem cell technology in fighting Covid-19.
"We're optimistic about our positive results, and you know ultimately this won't benefit just Montanans, but people throughout the world," said Green.
Enrollment is now open for the trial, and Green says they need more subjects enrolled to start conducting the studies.
Once phase one of the trial begins, they hope to have results in about two weeks. The study being done in Montana is just one of three conducted worldwide.
"Well I think it is very important, time is of the essence in order to get good results quickly and know if this is a possible scenario that we can treat it," said Green.
Candidates for the trial must have a lab confirmed coronavirus diagnosis and lung involvement that has required oxygen or mechanical ventilation. Green says he will screen patients to see if they qualify for the trial.
If you believe you qualify for the trial, you can head over to Lattice Biologics website for more information.