MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County reported two cases of the California COVID-19 variant in the county Wednesday.
According to a release from the Missoula City-County Health Department, it is uncertain if the people infected with this variant travelled out-of-state or if they caught it locally.
MCCHD added Missoula is returning to an increase in COVID-19 cases with an increase of test positivity by 2-percent in the last week and an increase of COVID-19 prevalence rate 7-day average per 100,000 people.
“After two months of declining cases, our incidence rate recently increased from 11 to 18,” said MCCHD Health Officer Ellen Leahy in the release.
There are more reported hospitalizations within younger groups of people in Missoula County, MCCHD said. Of the eight total hospitalized, three are in their 20s, four are in their 60s and one is in their 70s.
MCCHD said they strongly advise residents to get vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to schedule appointments as soon as possible. At this time, half of Missoula County's total population qualifies for vaccine appointments.