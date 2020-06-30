OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA - Canadian border patrol is reminding the public the US and Canada border limitations remain in effect during the July First and July Fourth holidays.
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is not allowing non-citizens enter the country during the holidays for non-essential reasons through all methods of transportation.
However, CBSA says they will let asymptomatic immediate family members of Canadian citizens enter the country for at least 15 days.
CBSA says boaters who are not immediate relatives to a Canadian citizen may not enter Canadian territorial sea or waters for tourist, sightseeing or fishing activities.
CBSA will not let non-citizens for the following examples listed in their release:
- opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home
- sightseeing
- boating across the border
- fishing or hunting
- visiting friends or a girlfriend, boyfriend or fiancé(e)
- attending a party or celebration
- driving in transit for the purpose of taking a shortcut through Canada to get to a United States (U.S.) destination faster
- picking up a pet
According to CBSA, the Canadian government prioritizes the health and well-being of their citizens and decreasing COVID-19 exposure within the country.
Border limitations stay in effect until at July 21 at the earliest.