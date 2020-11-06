GREAT FALLS- The Cascade City-County Health Department is reporting seven additional COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The individuals include a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and three men in their 80s.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of these individuals,” states Health Officer Trisha Gardner. “We are using every available resource to slow the spread and prevent more deaths like these.”
There have now been 42 deaths related to COVID-19 in Cascade County.
A team from the CDC will be onsite next week to examine the health department’s processes and help them find ways to streamline, give them ideas on additional technology that can improve their response and simplify data entry and management.
“We are at a critical point with this infection in our community and we need everyone’s help. The average daily case rate is now at 99/100,000 (week ending 11/04/2020), a jump from 64/100,000 the previous week. At the beginning of September Cascade County’s rate was at 14/100,000,” a release from the health department says.