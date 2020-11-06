Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIND CHILL READINGS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS PUT OUT A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KAYLA JAMES. KAYLA IS A 24 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 9 INCHES TALL, 160 POUNDS. KAYLA HAS BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. KAYLA IS MISSING UNDER SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CONTACT THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-457-8865 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.