Positive cases keep climbing and the Cascade City-County Health Department says the demand for more contact tracing is higher than ever.
Now they’re looking for more people willing to sign up to help. Health officials are hiring two full time temporary positions to get caught up on the backlog of recent positive cases.
Representatives with the C.C.H.D. say they need help calling anyone who has tested positive to find out if others have been exposed. Public health officer Trisha Gardner says their team had to quickly shift positions around when the pandemic first hit, but now they must add a few more positions to their team just to keep up.
“Right now we just have 2 full time but as cases increase and if we need to bring on more I think we're keeping that somewhat open at this point. We're constantly reassessing where we need and how many we need,” said Gardner.
The hourly wage is set at $19.48. Gardner says these employees can work remotely but will have to go through thorough training in person before they can start.
Both temporary positions were just posted at the beginning of last week, here's what's expected of any applicants: you must have a computer and cell phone to access any necessary data through an excel spreadsheet. Employees will be spending most of their time talking on the phone, figuring out who else has been potentially exposed.
Gardner says the hours will be long, but they're looking for the right candidates to help guide our community through such uncertain times.
“Good customer service is what it really boils down to, being able to be patient, kind, and understand that this is a frustrating time for a lot of people so being empathetic to that and working with that but educating throughout all of it.”
She says there are other COVID19 related emergency response jobs available too like education liaisons and a few Registered Nurse positions.
Anyone interested in applying can find more information here.
Gardner says getting these positions filled will help her team catch up on a backlog of positive cases -which could in turn stop the spread quickly in our community. She could add more of these jobs if the spike in cases continues.