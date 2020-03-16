The following press release is from the Cascade City-County Health Department:
Great Falls, MT — As of 7pm on Monday, 3/16/20, Cascade County still has zero confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 20 samples have been sent to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) lab and all have come back negative.
Trisha Gardner, Health Officer with the Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD), states that Cascade County “anticipates sending samples daily” from healthcare providers to both state and commercial labs. “It’s excellent news that we still don’t have COVID-19 cases in Cascade County,” Gardner says. “However, we are continuing to work with community partners to prepare our response & mitigation efforts.”
While a number of counties across Montana have decided to close or limit what services bars and restaurants can offer, Cascade County has opted not to issue an order to impose restrictions on such establishments at this time. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” states Gardner, “and will carefully weigh any decisions with the potential to create significant economic impact & disruption.”
However, CCHD strongly encourages people to practice social distancing and good hygiene. “Residents should absolutely take whatever steps are necessary to protect their health—and more, they should prudently consider the impact their decisions could have on the health of those around them,” Gardner urges. Residents should practice social distancing, even if such measures seem extreme to otherwise healthy individuals. Instead of going out to eat, people should order delivery or take-out. “We want people to support local businesses, but do it in a way that supports social distancing.”
Proven prevention practices like thorough and frequent handwashing, regular disinfection of commonly used surfaces, covering sneezes & coughs with a tissue or an elbow, and—most importantly—staying home when sick are basic but effective strategies.
President Trump’s “Coronavirus Guidelines for America” suggests additional measures to “slow the spread,” noting that 15 days of social distancing could greatly lessen COVID-19’s impact on our healthcare system.
• If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact a medical provider. • If you are an older person, stay home & away from other people. • If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that puts you at increased risk (e.g., impaired lung, heart, or immune system function), stay home & away from other people. • Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible. • Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits, as well as gatherings of more than 10 people.
There are multiple community resources available if you have flu-like symptoms and feel you need to be seen by a doctor. PLEASE CALL before you come in. All the agencies below have helplines set up to do screenings & give further guidance: Benefis Health System: (406) 455-2500, Great Falls Clinic: (406) 454-7275, Alluvion Health: (406) 454-6973.