GREAT FALLS - Cascade County is holding a Special Commission Meeting to discuss the fate of the 2020 Montana State Fair due to coronavirus concerns Tuesday, May 19.
The meeting will start at 11 a.m. from the Courthouse Annex via Zoom call.
