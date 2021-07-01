GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCCHD) announced two county residents passed away as a result of COVID-19 infections in June.
These individuals were a female in her 70s and a male in his 50s. Both had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.
“We extend our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones,” said Bowen Trystianson, Cascade County’s Deputy Health Officer. “Although overall case numbers have dropped significantly since late 2020, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and use best practices to stay safe this summer, particularly with the rising number of COVID-19 variants.”
The health department says those who are not vaccinated or children two years old or older should continue to wear a mask in indoor public places and maintain social distancing.
People who are fully vaccinated but have underlying health conditions or are taking medications that weaken their immune system are recommended to continue to wear a mask and take other steps to protect themselves by the CCCHD.
Fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal or other applicable law the health department said.
If you are around others who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, you are asked to consider whether additional precautions should be taken.